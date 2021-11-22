Strongly Believe There is Great Potential for More Cooperation with India: UN Peacekeeping Chief

The United Nations peacekeeping chief has said he “strongly" believes that there is a “great potential for more cooperation with India on peacekeeping, highlighting that New Delhi has the capacity and technologies to help the Blue Helmets deployed in missions across the world.

Ahead of the next month’s UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting in Seoul, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he has two messages for India, which is among the largest troop-contributing nations to UN peacekeeping missions.

One is the message of gratitude because India is one of our strongest supporters in all areas — political support, support in terms of capacities and involvement in the field, Lacroix told.

