Stuck In Ukraine? Indian Embassy In Kyiv Shares Details On Availability Of Flights. Check Here

Indian authorities are taking swift measures to evacuate Indian citizens in Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an order agreeing to recognize the independence of the separatist held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Advisory: Details Of Flights Operating From Kyiv

The Indian embassy in Kyiv shared details of flights departing from Kyiv from New Delhi in a release. “In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organized. Further, at present, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways etc. are also operating their routine flights from Ukraine to India. Bookings for these airlines can be done through respective airlines’ offices, websites, call centres and authorised travel agents,” the ministry said in a release.

Air India will operate three flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with all flights departing from the Boryspil International Airport on February 22, February 24 and February 26. A special ferry flight of Air India left for Ukraine from New Delhi on Tuesday morning to bring back the Indian citizens in Kyiv. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft is deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

India at the UN Security Council public meeting highlighted that the recent developments in Ukraine’s eastern regions may cause instability in the region. Indian envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti said that India hopes that diplomacy will help ease the crisis and called for all parties to come to the table for discussions. Tirumurti also outlined that India considers the security of its nationals in Ukraine a matter of paramount importance. “More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us,” he said.

