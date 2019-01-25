English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Student Calls in With Hoax Bomb Threat, Diverts Flight to Avoid Seeing Parents
He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.
File photo of Easyjet (Image : Facebook)
An Easyjet flight flying from Lyon to Rennes in France was made to return after a man called in with a hoax bomb threat.
According to the public prosecutor, the 23-year old student, had made the anonymous phone call to avoid seeing his parents.
“The author of the facts has been identified,” The Independent quoted the public prosecutor as saying in a statement.
The prosecutor also added that the 23-year-old student, a resident of France’s Rennes, did not want to see his parents, who were onboard the flight.
The student has been placed in custody and has been charged with “false news comprising the safety of an aircraft in flight”.
He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the public prosecutor, the 23-year old student, had made the anonymous phone call to avoid seeing his parents.
“The author of the facts has been identified,” The Independent quoted the public prosecutor as saying in a statement.
The prosecutor also added that the 23-year-old student, a resident of France’s Rennes, did not want to see his parents, who were onboard the flight.
The student has been placed in custody and has been charged with “false news comprising the safety of an aircraft in flight”.
He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire at the Music Launch of Gully Boy
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results