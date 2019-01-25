LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

French Student Calls in With Hoax Bomb Threat, Diverts Flight to Avoid Seeing Parents

He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
French Student Calls in With Hoax Bomb Threat, Diverts Flight to Avoid Seeing Parents
File photo of Easyjet (Image : Facebook)
​An Easyjet flight flying from Lyon to Rennes in France was made to return after a man called in with a hoax bomb threat.

According to the public prosecutor, the 23-year old student, had made the anonymous phone call to avoid seeing his parents.

“The author of the facts has been identified,” The Independent quoted the public prosecutor as saying in a statement.

The prosecutor also added that the 23-year-old student, a resident of France’s Rennes, did not want to see his parents, who were onboard the flight.

The student has been placed in custody and has been charged with “false news comprising the safety of an aircraft in flight”.

He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram