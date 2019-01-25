French Student Calls in With Hoax Bomb Threat, Diverts Flight to Avoid Seeing Parents

​An Easyjet flight flying from Lyon to Rennes in France was made to return after a man called in with a hoax bomb threat.According to the public prosecutor, the 23-year old student, had made the anonymous phone call to avoid seeing his parents.“The author of the facts has been identified,” The Independent quoted the public prosecutor as saying in a statement.The prosecutor also added that the 23-year-old student, a resident of France’s Rennes, did not want to see his parents, who were onboard the flight.The student has been placed in custody and has been charged with “false news comprising the safety of an aircraft in flight”.He will be produced before the criminal court on May 21 and faces a jail term of 5 years and a €75,000 (over Rs 6 lakh rupees) fine if found guilty.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.