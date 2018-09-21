English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student Pilot Charged with Trying to Steal Passenger Jet at Orlando Airport
The Florida Institute of Technology student had a commercial pilot's license but was not qualified to fly the aircraft, an Airbus 321, Orlando Melbourne International Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker told reporters. He did not manage to get the plane moving.
The man, identified as Nishal Sankat, had parked his car about 150 yards (140 metres) from the plane early on Thursday and kept it running before jumping the airport fence. (Source: Facebook)
Loading...
A 22-year-old student was charged on Thursday with trying to steal a passenger jet at an Orlando airport, where he jumped a fence and boarded the aircraft but was quickly detained, officials said.
The Florida Institute of Technology student had a commercial pilot's license but was not qualified to fly the aircraft, an Airbus 321, Orlando Melbourne International Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker told reporters. He did not manage to get the plane moving.
"There is no evidence to indicate a connection to terrorism," Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said at a news conference.
The man's motive was unknown, Gillespie said, after police searched his home and vehicle and found no weapons or explosives. He did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.
The man, identified as Nishal Sankat, had parked his car about 150 yards (140 metres) from the plane early on Thursday and kept it running before jumping the airport fence, Booker said. After he reached the flight deck of the plane, two technicians and two security guards detained him before he could attempt to start the aircraft.
"We are pretty proud of the security success that we had," Booker said. "Within two minutes, not only was he challenged, stopped, detained and arrested, but we prevented much further from happening."
The American Airlines plane was at a maintenance facility for the installation of broadband WiFi, a spokeswoman for the airline said in an email.
The incident occurred a little over a month after an airline worker stole an empty passenger airplane from Seattle's airport and crashed it into a nearby sparsely populated island.
Sankat was charged in Florida state court with attempted theft of an aircraft, burglary and criminal trespassing, Renee Purden, chief of police for the Orlando Melbourne International Airport told reporters.
He is a dual citizen of Canada and Trinidad and Tobago with no criminal history, Gillespie said. It was not immediately clear if Sankat had obtained an attorney.
Two flights were delayed at the airport due to the security breach, the airport said on social media.
A representative for the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sankat's Facebook page said he was studying aviation management. The page also had a number of aviation-related photos, including the wreckage of a World War Two-era fighter plane in muddy ground.
The Florida Institute of Technology student had a commercial pilot's license but was not qualified to fly the aircraft, an Airbus 321, Orlando Melbourne International Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker told reporters. He did not manage to get the plane moving.
"There is no evidence to indicate a connection to terrorism," Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said at a news conference.
The man's motive was unknown, Gillespie said, after police searched his home and vehicle and found no weapons or explosives. He did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.
The man, identified as Nishal Sankat, had parked his car about 150 yards (140 metres) from the plane early on Thursday and kept it running before jumping the airport fence, Booker said. After he reached the flight deck of the plane, two technicians and two security guards detained him before he could attempt to start the aircraft.
"We are pretty proud of the security success that we had," Booker said. "Within two minutes, not only was he challenged, stopped, detained and arrested, but we prevented much further from happening."
The American Airlines plane was at a maintenance facility for the installation of broadband WiFi, a spokeswoman for the airline said in an email.
The incident occurred a little over a month after an airline worker stole an empty passenger airplane from Seattle's airport and crashed it into a nearby sparsely populated island.
Sankat was charged in Florida state court with attempted theft of an aircraft, burglary and criminal trespassing, Renee Purden, chief of police for the Orlando Melbourne International Airport told reporters.
He is a dual citizen of Canada and Trinidad and Tobago with no criminal history, Gillespie said. It was not immediately clear if Sankat had obtained an attorney.
Two flights were delayed at the airport due to the security breach, the airport said on social media.
A representative for the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sankat's Facebook page said he was studying aviation management. The page also had a number of aviation-related photos, including the wreckage of a World War Two-era fighter plane in muddy ground.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- How a Photographer Captured 'Unequal Scenes' in Mumbai With a Map and a Drone
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Movie Review: Shahid, Shraddha's Film Falters
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...