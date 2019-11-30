Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Students in Pakistan Hold Rallies Across 50 Cities Demanding Restoration of their Unions

The protest was termed as the Student Solidarity March and it was organized and led by the Student Action Committee (SAC) a representative body of different student groups.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Students in Pakistan Hold Rallies Across 50 Cities Demanding Restoration of their Unions
For Representation (Picture credit: PSC, Lahore)

Islamabad: Thousands of students in 50 major cities in Pakistan held rallies on Friday demanding restoration of their unions and improvement in educational facilities.

The protest was termed as the Student Solidarity March and it was organized and led by the Student Action Committee (SAC) a representative body of different student groups.

The Progressive Students' Collective (PSC), representing the left-wing student group, in a series of tweets showed that the protest rallies were held at several places in 50 major cities of the country.

Big gathering of students was held in Karachi and Lahore which traditionally have been the magnet of students' activities.

At least 400 students gathered at Karachi Press Club where their leaders made speeches. Karachi's well known political activist, Jibran Nasir, also addressed the students.

I have come to support our country's future. Students are our future. We must realise that our future will never be bright if we keep on lighting monuments of the past, he said.

Reportedly, a transgender student of medicine also addressed, saying that she was protesting the lack of safety for females and transgenders on campus.

Lahore also witnessed big rallies that converged at Punjab Assembly and held a sit-in in support for the demand to allow political activities on the campuses.

A rally was also held in front the parliament in Islamabad, demanding that the restriction on student union should be lifted. Similar rallies were held in the provincial capital of Peshawar and Quetta.

Meanwhile, different political leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, supported the students' demand to restore student unions.

The PPP has always supported student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto) was purposely undone to depoliticise society, he tweeted.

Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry also expressed support for restoration of student union.

I fully support Restoration of students' unions, ban on students' unions is anti-democratic, we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics, he tweeted.

Groups like Progressive Students Federation (PSF), Sindhi Shagird Tehrik, Pakistan Trade Union Defence Council (PTDC) and Women Democratic Front also participated in the protest.

Student unions were banned in military dictator Ziaul Haq's rule in 1984. Though, efforts were made in 1990s by Benazir Bhutto to revive them but without any success.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram