Students of Princeton College Sell Natural Mosquito Repellent to People

Mosquito borne diseases including dengue, malaria, Chikungunya, Zika virus, Japanese Encephalities among others are quite prevalent across the world. To prevent the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) or commonly called Triple E, students of Mercer County Technical Education Centre (MCTEC) have come up with a natural solution for mosquitoes infecting people with deadly virus - EEE. The students of the Health Sciences Program are selling the natural solution to people to restrict it from spreading.

According to Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the release from the instructor Anna Marie Fuda said in a released that EEE has a 30 percent mortality rate.

The repellent in named EEEk! and can be purchased at the MCTEC Mercantile on Stafford Drive in Princeton.

According to the report, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is concerned by the rising number of Triple E and other arboviruses, or virus spread by mosquitoes.

The release by the instructor stated that the product, that does not have harsh chemical, is created by the students and it works effectively against mosquitoes.

The report further mentioned instructor Fuda saying that that though Triple E virus mainly affects equines (animals in the horse family), humans can also contract the virus. The instructor further said that equines can be vaccinated for the diseases but humans cannot.

Mentioning about the ingredients in the solution, the instructor said that the natural spray consist of distilled water, witch hazel, and the essential oils lemongrass, eucalyptus oil, rosemary oil, sandalwood, thyme oil, cedar wood oil, and tea tree oil. Fuda further said that the ingredients in the natural spray have been chosen for their ability to repel mosquitoes and reduce swelling as well as inflammation.

The students also distributed brochures that mentioned ways on how to heal bug bites, how to prevent bug bites and the symptoms of a systemic infection. It mentioned that to avoid bug bites wear light-colored clothing, don’t wear flowery perfume, plant marigold flowers, among others.

