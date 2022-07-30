Study of President Xi’s Remarks Mandatory, Chinese Communist Party Members Told

In a major signal that Communist Party of China (CPC) elders are already kowtowing in front of Xi Jinping ahead of the Party’s 20th National Congress, party members were asked to thoroughly study important remarks made by the Chinese president earlier this week.

Huang Kunming, on Wednesday, said that the task of studying the remarks made by the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, should be perceived by party members as a major political task.

The remarks were made at a study session of provincial and ministerial-level officials, news agency ANI reported. Xi is trying to gain the approval of the party elders to secure an unprecedented third term in office.

Kunming, who is the member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said this to party workers of the publicity wing of the party.

Kunming said that Xi’s remarks provide answers to a series of theoretical and practical questions regarding the CPC’s and China’s development. The senior worker ordered party workers to take concrete measures in carrying out publicity work ahead of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade national congress in November, the CCP’s intra-party bulletin showed that more and more Chinese people have joined the party.

The party says it surpassed 96.71 million members towards the end of 2021. However, this claim could be put forward to present to the public that despite crippling Covid Zero policies, US and Taiwan sabre rattling and major mortgage crisis, people remain supportive of Xi Jinping.

The intra-party bulletin boasted that there was steady growth in the proportion of female and ethnic minority members in the party.

State-run Xinhua said more than 4.38 million people joined the CPC in 2021 during the party’s centenary. The party also boasted 4.94 million primary-level Party organisations towards the end of 2021.

China analysts say the numbers may have been increased to show that membership grew after Xi became president as a section of the Xinhua report said that membership boosted by more than 15% following the 18th CCP National Congress held in 2012 – the year Xi was elected president.

After Xi’s rise, the Chinese president has asked party leaders to reaffirm their commitment to ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’ and to party ideologies.

(with inputs from ANI)

