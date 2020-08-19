Sudan fires foreign ministry spokesman following Israel remarks

CAIRO Sudan has fired its foreign ministry spokesman following remarks he made concerning “contacts” between Khartoum and Israel, the state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman Haydar Sadig made the comments to regional media and confirmed them to Reuters on Tuesday, describing the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalise relations with Israel as “a brave and bold step”.

Sudan’s foreign ministry said it was “astonished” by his remarks and stressed that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations.

