Sudan Protest Death Toll Hits 90: Doctors Committee
The death toll given by the committee is higher than the official figure of 65 killed in such violence since December.
Sudanese protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of the defense ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. (REUTERS)
Khartoum: Ninety protesters have been killed in protest-related violence across Sudan since demonstrations against ousted president Omar al-Bashir erupted in December, a doctors' committee said Monday.
The committee linked to the Alliance of Freedom and Change -- the group leading the protests -- said the first deaths came on December 20.
That was one day after a demonstration in the central town of Atbara in response to a government decision to triple the price of bread.
It has compiled a list of 90 "martyrs" killed by security forces of Bashir's regime, the committee said.
In the latest case, a protester died Sunday of injuries suffered the previous day in clashes with soldiers and paramilitary forces in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur state.
"Despite restrictions imposed by security forces and remnants of the regime that make it difficult to obtain death certificates, this is the list of martyrs collected from our reliable sources," the committee said.
Bashir was ousted by the army on April 11 after weeks of protests and as thousands of demonstrators held a sit-in outside the army complex in central Khartoum.
A transitional military council took power, but protesters remain encamped outside the complex demanding that army generals hand over power to a civilian administration.
