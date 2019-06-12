Take the pledge to vote

Sudan Protesters to End Civil Disobedience Campaign, Resume Talks With Generals

Protest leaders launched a nationwide civil disobedience campaign from Sunday after a June 3 crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in had left dozens of people dead.

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
Sudanese protesters rest on a mat on a barricaded street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council handover power to civilians in Khartoum earlier in the week. (Reuters)
Khartoum: Protest leaders have agreed to end their civil disobedience campaign launched after a crackdown on demonstrators and resume talks with Sudan's ruling generals, an Ethiopian mediator said Tuesday.

"The Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to end the civil disobedience (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, who has been mediating since a visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week, told reporters.

"Both sides have also agreed to resume talks soon" on a handover of power to a civilian administration, he said.

The protest movement itself said in a statement that it was calling on people "to resume work from Wednesday".

"The TMC (Transitional Military Council" as a goodwill gesture has agreed to release all political detainees," Drir added, without giving details.

Protest leaders launched a nationwide civil disobedience campaign from Sunday after a June 3 crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in had left dozens of people dead.

Thousands of protesters had camped for weeks outside the army headquarters in Khartoum demanding that the ruling generals step down and hand power to a civilian administration - the key demand of demonstrators.

The generals seized power after the army ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir on April 11 following months of nationwide protests against his iron-fisted rule of three decades.

Doctors close to the protest movement say at least 118 people have been killed since the June 3 crackdown.

The health ministry acknowledges that 61 people were killed on June 3 across Sudan, including 49 by "live ammunition" in the capital.
