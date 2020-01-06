Take the pledge to vote

Sudanese Man Gets 10 Years Jail for Killing Compatriot, Stabbing Indian Mother-Daughter Duo

The Sudanese man, who was not named in the report, was sentenced to seven years in jail for the murder and three years for the assault on the Indians. He will be deported to Sudan after completing the prison term.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Sudanese Man Gets 10 Years Jail for Killing Compatriot, Stabbing Indian Mother-Daughter Duo
Representative image.

Dubai: A criminal court in the UAE ordered a 43-year-old Sudanese man to 10 years in prison for killing a fellow countryman and assaulting an Indian woman and her minor daughter in an elevator in Sharjah in 2019, according to a media report on Monday.

The accused was also ordered to pay Dhiram 200,000 (USD 54,450) to the family of the deceased, identified as Naggi Shaikh Edriss, 46, as blood money, the Khaleej Times reported.

The Sudanese man, who was not named in the report, was sentenced seven years in jail for the murder and three years for the assault on the Indians. He will be deported to Sudan after completing the prison term, the report said.

The alleged murder and assault took place on January 16, 2019. The 35-year-old Indian woman, who was not named, said she was attacked when she was returning to her home in Sharjah's Al Butaina area with her daughter, 7.

She said the accused attacked them in the elevator, stabbing her several times in the shoulder, back and hand, the report quoted the woman. Hearing her screams for help, Edriss tried to intervene but received a stab wound in the chest, leading to his immediate death, the report said.

The police, which reached the spot based on an emergency call, found the accused with a knife, the report said. During questioning, the accused confessed to the murder and attacking the Indians. The accused said he committed the crimes due psychological factors and family issues, the report said.

The deceased's wife Fadwa said her husband was a graduate from the University of Baroda, India, and was working as an accountant in a Dubai free zone firm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
