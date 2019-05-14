English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sudan's Bashir Charged Over 'Killing' of Protesters During Anti-regime Demonstrations
Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators.
File photo of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir. Image: Reuters
Khartoum Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced Monday.
"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general said.
