Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

Sudan's Ex-President Bashir Charged With Corruption, Holding Illicit Foreign Currency

Bashir said that he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as funds from other sources, but that he had not received or used the money for his own benefit.

Reuters

Updated:September 1, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sudan's Ex-President Bashir Charged With Corruption, Holding Illicit Foreign Currency
Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Loading...

Khartoum: A Sudanese judge on Saturday formally indicted Omar al-Bashir for possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption, charges the ousted leader challenged as he was publicly questioned for the first time since his overthrow.

Bashir said that he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as funds from other sources, but that he had not received or used the money for his own benefit.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defence would be presented at the next hearing.

The judge denied a request for bail and said a decision on the duration of Bashir's detention would be taken at a hearing on September 7. Foreign currency held by Bashir was illicit and had been transferred illegally, he said.

Millions of euros and Sudanese pounds were found at Bashir's residence in April when he was toppled and arrested, a judicial source said at the time.

Sudan's military ousted Bashir after months of protests across the country. His prosecution is seen as a test of how far military and civilian authorities now sharing power will go to counter the legacy of his 30-year rule.

Bashir, who appeared in traditional white robes in a metal courtroom cage and spoke slowly into a microphone, said his former office manager had received a message from Mohammed bin Salman's office that a sum of money in euros worth $25 million would be sent by private plane for extra-budgetary needs.

"It was not possible to present the money to the ministry of finance or the central bank because that would have required clarifying the source of the funds, and the Saudi prince asked that his name should not appear," said Bashir.

"I used the money for private donations to various parties," including medical services, a university, an Islamic media channel, and the urgent provision of petroleum products, he said.

Bashir gave no date for the transfer. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bashir said he had also received more than five million Sudanese pounds ($111,110) from the head of a cereals company that provides much of Sudan's flour, to be exchanged for foreign currency for flour imports.

The charges against Bashir carry maximum prison sentences of around 10 years.

Bashir was charged in May with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters. The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants against him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.

A police detective told the court earlier this month that Bashir had acknowledged receiving millions from Saudi Arabia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram