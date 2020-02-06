English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suffered 'Terrible Ordeal' during Impeachment, Says Donald Trump after Acquittal by US Senate

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

The US president said he had been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people, who did everything possible to destroy him and the nation.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 6, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
Share this:

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday said he suffered a "terrible ordeal" during his impeachment.

In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, Trump said he had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people".

"They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," he said at a televised prayer breakfast with a who's who of Washington power brokers.

Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted he would be giving a statement at the White House later. He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to "go on".

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story