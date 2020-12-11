News18 Logo

News18» News»World»Suicide Bomb in Russia's North Caucasus Injures Six Policemen: Officials
Suicide Bomb in Russia's North Caucasus Injures Six Policemen: Officials

Russian Flag

An unidentified person tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they tried to arrest him.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the North Caucasus Russian region of Karachay-Cherkessia Friday injuring six police officers, the country's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

An unidentified person tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they tried to arrest him, the committee said, adding that "six officers were lightly injured" in the blast.


