English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suicide Bomber Kills 29 Near Shia Shrine in Afghan Capital Kabul
Terrorist group Islamic State, which has claimed several previous attacks on Shia targets, claimed responsibility, its Amaq news agency said. The Taliban issued a statement denying any connection.
An Afghan man inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 21, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sobhani)
Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up near a Shia shrine in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and wounding dozens, officials said, as the Afghan capital celebrated the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.
The explosion underlined the threat to the city from terrorist attacks, despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in January that killed around 100 people.
Terrorist group Islamic State, which has claimed several previous attacks on Shia targets, claimed responsibility, its Amaq news agency said. The Taliban issued a statement denying any connection.
Kabul had been on alert for attacks over the Nawruz holiday but the bomber was still able to detonate his explosives as people were leaving the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shia area in the west of the city.
"When the explosion took place, I fell to the ground and I saw many people on the ground around me," said Ramazan, who was wounded in the blast at the shrine, near the city's main university.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber had apparently intended to reach the shrine, which was attacked during a Shi'ite festival in October 2016, but had been prevented from getting closer by police checkpoints.
"We had our security in place in and around the shrine," he said. "All the casualties were young people who were either passing by on the road or gathering to enjoy Nawruz."
Dr Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said 29 people were confirmed dead with 52 wounded being treated in hospitals in the city. Women and children were among the casualties, he said.
Nawruz, an ancient Persian celebration of the start of spring, is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan but has also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.
The seemingly endless attacks have undermined support for the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who offered last month to hold peace talks with Taliban insurgents fighting to drive out international forces and reimpose their version of strict Islamic law.
The Taliban have so far shown little sign of accepting the offer of talks with the Western-backed government, which they consider an illegitimate, foreign-imposed regime, although they have offered to talk to the United States.
Also Watch
The explosion underlined the threat to the city from terrorist attacks, despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in January that killed around 100 people.
Terrorist group Islamic State, which has claimed several previous attacks on Shia targets, claimed responsibility, its Amaq news agency said. The Taliban issued a statement denying any connection.
Kabul had been on alert for attacks over the Nawruz holiday but the bomber was still able to detonate his explosives as people were leaving the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shia area in the west of the city.
"When the explosion took place, I fell to the ground and I saw many people on the ground around me," said Ramazan, who was wounded in the blast at the shrine, near the city's main university.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber had apparently intended to reach the shrine, which was attacked during a Shi'ite festival in October 2016, but had been prevented from getting closer by police checkpoints.
"We had our security in place in and around the shrine," he said. "All the casualties were young people who were either passing by on the road or gathering to enjoy Nawruz."
Dr Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said 29 people were confirmed dead with 52 wounded being treated in hospitals in the city. Women and children were among the casualties, he said.
Nawruz, an ancient Persian celebration of the start of spring, is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan but has also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.
The seemingly endless attacks have undermined support for the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who offered last month to hold peace talks with Taliban insurgents fighting to drive out international forces and reimpose their version of strict Islamic law.
The Taliban have so far shown little sign of accepting the offer of talks with the Western-backed government, which they consider an illegitimate, foreign-imposed regime, although they have offered to talk to the United States.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Proteas Exploit Smith's Weakness Against Left-arm Spin
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Sanjay Dutt Plans Legal Action Against 'Unauthorised' Biography; Read His Statement
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet