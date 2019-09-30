Suicide Bomber Kills Policeman in Pakistan's Southwest, 3 Injured
Local police chief Mohammad Zaman says Monday's attack took place in the town of Loralai in the Baluchistan province.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Quetta: Pakistan's police say a suicide bombing has killed a policeman and wounded three others in the country's restive southwest.
Zaman said the bomber rode his motorcycle into a police vehicle, killing himself in the blast.
No group immediately claimed the attack.
Baluchistan is the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources such as gas and oil.
The province also has a strong presence of militants, sharing a border with war-torn Afghanistan.
