GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Suicide Bomber Kills Prominent Afghan Militia Commander

The bomber targeted Hayat Khan, a local tribal elder and commander of local militia forces in the Behsood district of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman said.

Reuters

Updated:July 31, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suicide Bomber Kills Prominent Afghan Militia Commander
Representative Image. (Source: Reuters)
Loading...
Jalalabad: A suicide bomber in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed at least four people, including a prominent local militia commander, considered a leading opponent of Islamic State fighters in the region, officials said on Monday.

The bomber targeted Hayat Khan, a local tribal elder and commander of local militia forces in the Behsood district of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman said.

"Haji Hayat Khan was a prominent tribal elder and he was playing a important role in the fight against Daesh," said provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi, using the term often employed for Islamic State in Afghanistan. "He was a strong barrier against Daesh expansion in Nangarhar."

The incident follows a series of attacks on targets in Nangarhar, the province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State first appeared in Afghanistan in late 2014.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...