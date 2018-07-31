English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suicide Bomber Kills Prominent Afghan Militia Commander
Representative Image. (Source: Reuters)
Jalalabad: A suicide bomber in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed at least four people, including a prominent local militia commander, considered a leading opponent of Islamic State fighters in the region, officials said on Monday.
"Haji Hayat Khan was a prominent tribal elder and he was playing a important role in the fight against Daesh," said provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi, using the term often employed for Islamic State in Afghanistan. "He was a strong barrier against Daesh expansion in Nangarhar."
The incident follows a series of attacks on targets in Nangarhar, the province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State first appeared in Afghanistan in late 2014.
