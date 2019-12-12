Take the pledge to vote

Suicide Bomber Kills Seven Fighters of Iraqi Paramilitary Group: Military

Iraqi forces and mainly Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary groups are fighting an insurgency by Sunni Islamic State militants across parts of northern Iraq, two years after the group lost its sway over territory in the country.

Reuters

Updated:December 12, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
Representative image.

BAGHDAD: A suicide bomber blew himself up killing at least seven fighters from an Iraqi paramilitary group near the city of Samarra north of Baghdad on Thursday, the military said in a statement.

It said three other fighters were wounded in the attack, but gave no further details. There was no immediate claim for the attack.

Iraqi forces and mainly Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary groups are fighting an insurgency by Sunni Islamic State militants across parts of northern Iraq, two years after the group lost its sway over territory in the country.

The militants stage regular attacks against security forces but such a deadly one is rare.

