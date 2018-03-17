English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suicide Bomber Kills Two in Kabul, Say Police
"Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, adding the target of the attack was not clear.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Kabul: A suicide attacker blew up a bomb-laden vehicle in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least two civilians and wounding several others, an Afghan official said.
"Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, adding the target of the attack was not clear.
Two civilians were killed and three others wounded in the attack, Danish said. The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to work.
Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majrooh told AFP at least four people had been wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast which came days after the top US general in Afghanistan said protecting the capital was "our main effort".
It also comes amid growing pressure on the Taliban, the largest militant group in the country, to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks to end the 16-year conflict.
Also Watch
"Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, adding the target of the attack was not clear.
Two civilians were killed and three others wounded in the attack, Danish said. The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to work.
Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majrooh told AFP at least four people had been wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast which came days after the top US general in Afghanistan said protecting the capital was "our main effort".
It also comes amid growing pressure on the Taliban, the largest militant group in the country, to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks to end the 16-year conflict.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Watched Virat Kohli Behave Like a Clown: Former SA Cricketer Paul Harris
- Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+