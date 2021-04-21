world

Suicide Bomber Targets Afghan Security Forces Convoy in Kabul: Officials
Suicide Bomber Targets Afghan Security Forces Convoy in Kabul: Officials

A security forces personnel walks amidst wreckage of gas tankers after a fire accident at Islam Qala on the outskirts of Herat, in the border between Afghanistan and Iran on February 14, 2021. (Image: AFP)

A suicide bomber targeted an Afghan security forces convoy in Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said.

Casualties were feared but numbers were not immediately available, officials said.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed it was a suicide attack against Afghan security forces but gave no further details.

The loud blast shook the Afghan capital and plumes of smoke could be seen from distant rooftops, according to Reuters witnesses.

first published:April 21, 2021, 07:58 IST