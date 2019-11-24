Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Sumatran Rhino Extinct in Malaysia as Lone Survivor Dies

The Wildlife Department says the rhino, named Iman, died of natural causes Saturday due to shock in her system. She had uterine tumours since her capture in March 2014.

Associated Press

Updated:November 24, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sumatran Rhino Extinct in Malaysia as Lone Survivor Dies
File photo a female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Image: REUTERS)

Kuala Lumpur: The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia, after the last of the species in the country succumbed to an illness.

The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island says the rhino, named Iman, died of natural causes Saturday due to shock in her system. She had uterine tumours since her capture in March 2014.

Department director Augustine Tuuga said in a statement that Iman, who reportedly was 25 years old, was suffering significant pain from growing pressure of the tumours in her bladder, but that her death came sooner than expected. It came six months after the death of the country's only male rhino in Sabah.

Sabah authorities have said they hope to collaborate with Indonesia to reproduce the critically endangered species through artificial insemination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram