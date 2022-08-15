Sunak Criticised for Constructing Swimming Pools Worth Rs 3.8 Cr as UK’s Cost of Living Crisis Continues

As citizens in the UK brace for a fresh heatwave and cost of living rises, the prime minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak faced criticism for building a pool worth £400,000 or Rs 3.9 crores at his mansion in North Yorkshire.

Photos of the £1.5million mansion were circulated on social media which showed a mini leisure complex under construction.

Rishi Sunak and his family in August received the approval for construction of a new stone building on a paddock with a gym, a 12-metre by 5-metre swimming pool, storage rooms, four showers and other facilities.

RIshi Sunak's huge swimming pool, gym and tennis courts are nearing completion in the grounds of his Manor House near Northallerton. @RishiSunak @trussliz @yorkpress @TeessideLive #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/QlqgNVcLCJ — TeesPix.Photos – Teesside Photos (@TeesPix) August 12, 2022

Sunak and his multimillionaire wife Akshata Murty spend their weekends in the Grade II-listed 19th century former vicarage in his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire, according to the Independent. They also sought approval to build an outdoor tennis court and create a wildlife area in the farmland next to the property.

The photos being circulated on social media show that the structures are about to be complete. According to the report by the Independent, the entire cost of the project could far exceed the £400,000-mark.

The new building will be 81m from the main house and along with the swimming pools and tennis courts will also house a ballet bar for his daughters and a hot tub and a seating area.

The news could impact Tory voters as they may feel that the squeeze on living standards has not affected Sunak and his family. It could also be used by foreign secretary and contender Liz Truss against him during campaigning.

The former chancellor to the exchequer last week vowed to help pensioners and cut VAT on energy bills but is likely expected to pay an estimated £13,000-a-year to keep the new pool warm.

The citizens of the UK are also preparing for dealing with water shortage due to the heatwaves and access to public swimming pools were curbed due to rising energy costs.

This is not the first time Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have faced criticism for their lifestyle. Murty was criticised earlier for serving tea to journalists outside Sunak’s office in expensive crockery. She also faced scrutiny for not paying taxes on her overseas income.

