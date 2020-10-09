News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Surfer Vanishes In Suspected Shark Attack In Australia

Surfer Vanishes In Suspected Shark Attack In Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said.

CANBERRA, Australia: A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said.

A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police statement.

Ambulance officers reported the suspected shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning.

A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.

A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinsons feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 9, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
