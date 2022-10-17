Survivor Alleges Lord Mountbatten Sexually Abused Him When He Was 11; Was Part of a Paedophile Ring

A court in Northern Ireland’s Belfast will hear allegations this week that Lord Mountbatten, a member of the British Royal Family and the uncle of King Charles III, abused young boys at Kincora – a children’s home in the city, the Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE) reported.

The events occurred in the 1970s. Lord Louis Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of India in the final phases of the British colonial rule and also served as the first and last Governor General of India.

Arthur Smyth, a former resident of Kincora, waived his anonymity and alleged that Lord Louis Mountbatten sexually abused him along with other minors at the Kincora children’s home.

The allegations first appeared in the Sunday Life newspaper last week.

Smyth alleged that he was abused twice in 1977 by Mountbatten. He said the trauma almost forced him to end his life later as he once rammed his bike into oncoming traffic.

William McGrath, Joseph Mains and Raymond Semple, the three men who ran Kincora children’s home were convicted of child abuse in December 1981.

McGrath and Mains were providers of young children to the Anglo-Irish paedophile ring, now known as the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring (A-IVR), the Village Ireland said in a report.

These two men provided young boys not only to Mountbatten but also to Sir Anthony Blunt – a man who was the Keeper of the Queen’s Pictures – and Sir Samuel Knox Cunningham – who served as Private Secretary to former UK prime minister Harold Macmillan – among other notable personalities.

Mountbatten was said to have seduced his victims using brandy and lemonade.

“He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal. It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court,” Kevin Winters, Smyth lawyer said, according to the Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE).

“That decision hasn’t been taken lightly. He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of the queen,” Winters was quoted as saying by the Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE).

Other than Smyth, several other allegations of child sex abuse, has been alleged against Mountbatten. Stephen Waring, another alleged victim of Mountbatten died by suicide after escaping from Kincora.

He escaped from Kincora alarming the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) – a state police force in Northern Ireland accused of horrific crimes against Irish independence activists – who then captured Waring hours after his escape and put him on the Belfast-Liverpool Monarch Ferry, afraid that he would reveal the secrets.

Waring jumped from the Belfast-Liverpool Monarch Ferry and plunged to his death in 1977.

Andrew Lownie, the British historian who wrote the biography of Louis Mountbatten and Edwina Mountbatten, in his book The Mountbattens: Their Lives & Loves pointed out that two boys named ‘Sean’ and ‘Amal’ – the latter a Sri Lankan – were abused by Louis Mountbatten inside the Classiebawn, a mock Baronial castle in Sligo.

These events happened in the 70s.

Amal, Sean and Waring were all abused in Classiebawn Castle.

The allegations are likely to create tensions within the Royal Family while also questioning their image. Earlier, Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein trafficking case – with Virginia Giuffre, who was underage at the time when she faced abuse – also cornered the Royal Family.

Mountbatten was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) who blasted a radio-activated bomb in his fishing boat on the Mullaghmore Peninsula in County Sligo.

He held several important roles like the Admiral of the Fleet, as Commander-in-Chief, Mediterranean Fleet and NATO Commander Allied Forces Mediterranean and as UK Chief of Defence Staff.

