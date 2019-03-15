English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Survivors Narrate Horror of Christchurch Mosque Terror Attack, Tales of Heroism
Witnesses at the Masjid al Noor mosque said the shooter was a white male with magazines of ammunition strapped to his legs.
Police escort witnesses away from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday on March 15. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Christchurch: Survivors of the Christchurch mosque shootings have recalled how elderly worshippers and children were mercilessly gunned down as a heavily armed attacker methodically targeted Muslims on Friday in New Zealand's worst massacre.
At least 49 people died and another 48 were injured in the assault on two mosques in the South Island city, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said marked "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Anwar Alsaleh was preparing for Friday prayers on the Muslim holy day at the Masjid al Noor mosque in central Christchurch — where 41 victims were killed - when a gunman walked in.
Anwar hid in a bathroom and tried to call emergency services as shots rang out, telling stuff.co.nz he heard the gunman say an expletive about Muslims and "We're going to kill you today." He said he heard people begging for their lives. "They shot them until they died," he said.
At least another seven people died at the Linwood Avenue mosque, about five kilometres away, where Syed Mazharuddin said a man wearing body armour and a helmet opened fire.
"Just around the entrance door there were elderly people sitting there praying and he just started shooting at them," he told the New Zealand Herald.
"There was a lady screaming and he shot her point blank in the face." The attacker live-streamed the attack, with footage showing him firing repeatedly at worshippers as he moves from room to room.
Witnesses at the Masjid al Noor mosque said the shooter was a white male with magazines of ammunition strapped to his legs.
One told Radio New Zealand the gunman was "very calm" during the rampage.
Mirwaiz, an Afghan refugee who did not want to provide his surname, said he came close to death when a bullet grazed his head.
"He started shooting at our side of the room and I lay down on the floor as a bullet grazed my head. A couple of centimetres lower and I would be dead," he told stuff.co.nz, saying he fled from the mosque while the gunman's attention was elsewhere.
Others told of scrambling through broken windows and playing dead among the carnage in a bid to survive.
Carl Pomare was driving past the Masjid al Noor with an employee when he saw people running from the mosque and falling to the ground.
They pulled over and tried to help the injured, including a five-year-old girl.
"We managed to get her into the car of one of the people who was helping and got her to the hospital, she was critical," he told RNZ.
"The guy that my worker was nursing, he passed away in his arms sadly. It was surreal." There were tales of heroism at the Linwood mosque too, where Syed Mazharuddin said a man wrestled a weapon off the attacker, who cut short his killing spree and ran to a waiting car.
"The young guy who usually takes care of the mosque ... he saw an opportunity and pounced on him (the gunman) and grabbed his gun," Mazharuddin said.
"This guy, the hero, tried to chase but he couldn't find the trigger in the gun... he ran behind him but there were people waiting for (the shooter) in the car and he fled.
At least 49 people died and another 48 were injured in the assault on two mosques in the South Island city, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said marked "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Anwar Alsaleh was preparing for Friday prayers on the Muslim holy day at the Masjid al Noor mosque in central Christchurch — where 41 victims were killed - when a gunman walked in.
Anwar hid in a bathroom and tried to call emergency services as shots rang out, telling stuff.co.nz he heard the gunman say an expletive about Muslims and "We're going to kill you today." He said he heard people begging for their lives. "They shot them until they died," he said.
At least another seven people died at the Linwood Avenue mosque, about five kilometres away, where Syed Mazharuddin said a man wearing body armour and a helmet opened fire.
"Just around the entrance door there were elderly people sitting there praying and he just started shooting at them," he told the New Zealand Herald.
"There was a lady screaming and he shot her point blank in the face." The attacker live-streamed the attack, with footage showing him firing repeatedly at worshippers as he moves from room to room.
Witnesses at the Masjid al Noor mosque said the shooter was a white male with magazines of ammunition strapped to his legs.
One told Radio New Zealand the gunman was "very calm" during the rampage.
Mirwaiz, an Afghan refugee who did not want to provide his surname, said he came close to death when a bullet grazed his head.
"He started shooting at our side of the room and I lay down on the floor as a bullet grazed my head. A couple of centimetres lower and I would be dead," he told stuff.co.nz, saying he fled from the mosque while the gunman's attention was elsewhere.
Others told of scrambling through broken windows and playing dead among the carnage in a bid to survive.
Carl Pomare was driving past the Masjid al Noor with an employee when he saw people running from the mosque and falling to the ground.
They pulled over and tried to help the injured, including a five-year-old girl.
"We managed to get her into the car of one of the people who was helping and got her to the hospital, she was critical," he told RNZ.
"The guy that my worker was nursing, he passed away in his arms sadly. It was surreal." There were tales of heroism at the Linwood mosque too, where Syed Mazharuddin said a man wrestled a weapon off the attacker, who cut short his killing spree and ran to a waiting car.
"The young guy who usually takes care of the mosque ... he saw an opportunity and pounced on him (the gunman) and grabbed his gun," Mazharuddin said.
"This guy, the hero, tried to chase but he couldn't find the trigger in the gun... he ran behind him but there were people waiting for (the shooter) in the car and he fled.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- 2019 Ford Figo Launched in India for Rs 5.15 Lakh, Gets Additional Top-Spec Blu Variant
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results