Survivors of a Rebel Massacre Have Counted 54 Bodies in a Schoolyard in Ethiopia, Says Amnesty International

Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, denounced the killing based on identity, adding that security forces had been deployed to the area and “started taking measures”, according to a report in ABC news.

Ethnic violence in Ethiopia is posing the greatest challenge yet to the prime minister, who was last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner for his sweeping political reforms.

“Ethiopia’s enemies are vowing either to rule the country or ruin it, and they are doing everything they can to achieve this,” Abiy said in a Facebook post. “One of their tactics is to arm civilians and carry out barbaric attacks based on identity. (For me) this is heartbreaking.”