Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Sushma Swaraj Was a Champion for Women in India and Across the Globe', Says Ivanka Trump

Swaraj, 67, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 7:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Sushma Swaraj Was a Champion for Women in India and Across the Globe', Says Ivanka Trump
File photo of Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump (AP Photo)
Loading...

Washington: Condoling the demise of Sushma Swaraj, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump said the former external affairs minister was a champion of women in India and across the globe.

Swaraj, 67, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"With the passing of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, India has lost a warm and dedicated leader and public servant," Ivanka Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

"Sushma Swaraj was a champion for women in India and across the globe, and it was an honour to know her," she said.

Ivanka Trump had met Swaraj on a host of issues, including those related to women.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India," he said in a tweet.

In a statement, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) conveyed their condolences and said "we have worked with Sushmaji since she was the leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha. In her passing away, we will miss a statesman as well as a sincere and able political leader," GOPIO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram