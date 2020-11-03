Suspect Among 3 Killed in 'Repulsive' Terror Attack in Vienna, EU Chief Condemns 'Cowardly' Shootings

Three people including one attacker were killed in central Vienna on Monday evening in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack". Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers".

"Several suspects armed with rifles" had been involved in the attack around 8 pm local time, police said.

Later, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told public broadcaster ORF, "After this terrible crime... a second woman has died of her injuries."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned late Monday a "repulsive terrorist attack" in central Vienna in which one perpetrator and one other person were killed. "We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic," Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter.

"Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack," he said, adding that "we will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means".

European Union chief Charles Michel slammed the shootings in Vienna on Monday in which at least two people including one attacker died and several more were injured as "cowardly".

European Union chief Charles Michel slammed the shootings in Vienna on Monday in which at least two people including one attacker died and several more were injured as "cowardly".

Europe "strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values," European Council chief Michel tweeted.