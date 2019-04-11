English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspect Arrested in Fires at Three Black Churches in Louisiana
The fires destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in the community of Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, the seat of the parish, the Louisiana equivalent to a county.
Louisiana State Fire Marshall vehicles are seen outside the Greater Union Baptist Church during a fire, in Opelousas, Louisiana, U.S. April 2, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy Louisiana Office Of State Fire Marshal/Handout via REUTERS
Police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire to three predominately black churches in a southern Louisiana parish, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday.
"A suspect has been identified in connection with three church burnings in Opelousas, Louisiana, and is in state custody," David Joseph, the US Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, said in a statement.
The suspect's name was not released.
The sheriff's office in St. Landry Parish where the fires occurred declined to comment and referred questions to the fire marshal's office.
Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office, said there will be an announcement regarding the case at a press conference on Thursday attended by Governor John Bel Edwards and law enforcement officials.
Authorities said this month they found suspicious "patterns" among fires that burned down three churches between March 26 and April 4 in the parish, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of New Orleans.
The fires destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in the community of Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, the seat of the parish, the Louisiana equivalent to a county.
All the churches have mostly black congregants, raising authorities' suspicion that the fires could have been racially motivated hate crimes.
