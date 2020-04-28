WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suspect Behind Attack on Police near Paris Pledged Allegiance to Islamic State; Terrorism Probe On

File photo of French police. (Reuters)

File photo of French police. (Reuters)

The driver was arrested, and investigators found a knife in his car along with a letter pledging allegiance to IS and claiming to want to impose Islamic sharia law around the world.

Share this:

A 29-year-old Frenchman who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group is facing possible terrorism charges after he rammed his car into police, injuring three officers.

The incident occurred on Monday in the northwestern Paris suburb of Colombes, while police were conducting an ID check.


The driver slammed into police cars and police motorcycles, sending three officers to the hospital, the national counter-terrorism prosecution office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The driver was arrested, and investigators found a knife in his car along with a letter pledging allegiance to IS and claiming to want to impose Islamic sharia law around the world, the statement said.

Counter-terrorism prosecutors decided to take over the investigation after the driver underwent a psychological examination Tuesday and was found to be of sound mind.

The man, who was not identified, is facing possible charges of links to criminal terrorism and attempted killing of officers in connection with a terrorist enterprise, the statement said.

More than 200 people were killed around France in Islamic State attacks in 2015 and 2016, and police and soldiers have been repeatedly targeted by violent extremists.

Police have stepped up street controls since France imposed nationwide confinement measures last month to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres