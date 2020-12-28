News18 Logo

Suspect Charged In Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting
1-MIN READ

Suspect Charged In Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting

Authorities have charged a 37-year-old active military member in connection with a deadly shooting at an Illinois bowling alley on Saturday night.

Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea told a news conference on Sunday morning that a man identified as Duke Webb opened fire at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois, killing three people and injuring three more.

Webb, a Florida resident and an active member of the U.S. military, faces three murder charges and three attempted murder charges, said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

Authorities declined to comment on a motive but O’Shea said he believed the incident was a “completely random act.”

A shots fired call was placed to 911 shortly before 7 p.m. local time, the chief said, and officers were able to apprehend the suspect several minutes after they arrived at the location, without firing their weapons.

