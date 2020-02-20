English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Suspect Detained After Stabbing at London Mosque: Police

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
London: British police say a man has been stabbed at one of London's main mosques.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called Thursday afternoon to the London Central Mosque near Regent's Park.

The force said officers found one man with stab wounds and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police said another man was arrested at the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder. On Twitter, mosque-goers posted images police holding a man down on the mosque floor.

Witnesses said the injured man was the mosque's muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayers.

