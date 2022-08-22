‘Suspect’ Pinned Down, Thrashed & Repeatedly Kicked by US Cops, 3 Officers Suspended After Viral Video

A shocking video of yet another incident of police brutality in USA has led to outage on social media prompting the suspension of three law enforcement officers in Arkansas state. The disturbing incident took place when cops were trying to arrest an unidentified man who allegedly threatened a convenience store employee.

The disturbing video that has been widely shared on social media shows three law enforcement officers on top of the alleged suspect, thrashing the man with clenched fists and slamming his head onto the ground. An officer is also seen pinning the suspect down to the ground and kicking him repeatedly. The suspect is seen trying to cover his face, struggling to protect himself.

#Arkansas #BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews **WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** pic.twitter.com/F7f6joc94r — Florida Police Scanner (@FLPoliceScanner) August 21, 2022

The Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement announcing the suspension of three officers after the Arkansas state police’s investigation into the incident and the sheriff’s office’s internal investigation. According to police, when the officers confronted the man, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to the dramatic arrest bid as seen in the video. According to AP, the unidentified man was arrested and taken to a local hospital and faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges.

The video sparked outrage on twitter and was compared to the brutal murder of George Floyd in 2020 after a police officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the floor.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here