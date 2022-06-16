Suspected Case of Monkeypox Reported in Nepal

A 26-year-old Nepalese national who returned from Dubai was admitted to a tropical and infectious disease hospital here on Thursday after he exhibited symptoms of monkeypox. According to officials at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, the man was referred to the hospital by health workers at the Tribhuvan International Airport’s health desk, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. The man has been suffering from fever for the last week and has rashes all over his body.

We have isolated him and begun treatment. Further investigation will be carried out in coordination with agencies under the Health Ministry, The Post report quoted Dr Manisha Rawal, director at the hospital, as saying. This year, over 1,600 confirmed and almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from 39 countries including seven where monkeypox has been detected for years, and 32 newly-affected countries. The global outbreak of monkeypox is “clearly unusual and concerning”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday as he announced to convene an emergency committee next week to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

