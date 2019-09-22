Suspected Drones Activity Disrupt Flights at Dubai's International Airport
Two arriving flights had to be diverted, it said, while media reports said the planes had landed at a smaller airport in the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah.
Representative image
Dubai: Flights at Dubai's international airport, one of the world's busiest, were briefly disrupted Sunday due to "suspected drone activity," officials said.
Two arriving flights had to be diverted, it said, while media reports said the planes had landed at a smaller airport in the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah.
"Dubai Airports can confirm that flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International from 12:36 (0836 GMT) to 12:51 (0851 GMT) UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity," a spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.
Flights at the airport have been disrupted several times in recent years by recreational drones, with the last incident occurring in February.
However, the latest disruption after military drones were used to stage major attacks on Saudi Arabia, including last week's devastating strike on key oil facilities that knocked out half of Riyadh's crude production.
Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels last week threatened to use military drones to strike targets in the United Arab Emirates, which is a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Huthis since 2015.
The Huthis have in the past claimed to have targeted the UAE cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports with drones, but Emirati authorities have strongly denied any such incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Watch: Zoo Shares First Glimpse of Kiki, a Baby Red Panda
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes