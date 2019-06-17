Suspected Explosion near China-North Korea Border Causes Small Quake

Beijing: A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Pyongyang.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake occurred the 19:38 (GMT 11:38) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province with a zero-metre depth.