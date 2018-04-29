English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspected Jihadists Kill 40 Civilians in Northeast Mali
Menaka Gov. Daouda Maiga said on Saturday that gunmen on motorbikes staged the assaults on Thursday and on Friday. He said Fulani members of Islamic State Greater Sahara likely attacked in retaliation for military actions supported by Tuaregs in the region.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Bamako, Mali: A governor in Mali says suspected jihadists have killed at least 40 civilians in two attacks near the country's border with Niger, where attacks have increased in the past year.
Menaka Gov. Daouda Maiga said on Saturday that gunmen on motorbikes staged the assaults on Thursday and on Friday. He said Fulani members of Islamic State Greater Sahara likely attacked in retaliation for military actions supported by Tuaregs in the region.
In recent months Tuareg civilian defense groups, supported by French soldiers, have fought against jihadists in northeastern Mali.
The jihadist attacks may also be an attempt to further exploit tensions between Tuaregs and Fulani herdsmen over land.
In early April the head of the U.N. mission in Mali's human rights division, Guillaume Ngefa, said Tuaregs killed 95 Fulani civilians in the region.
Also Watch
Menaka Gov. Daouda Maiga said on Saturday that gunmen on motorbikes staged the assaults on Thursday and on Friday. He said Fulani members of Islamic State Greater Sahara likely attacked in retaliation for military actions supported by Tuaregs in the region.
In recent months Tuareg civilian defense groups, supported by French soldiers, have fought against jihadists in northeastern Mali.
The jihadist attacks may also be an attempt to further exploit tensions between Tuaregs and Fulani herdsmen over land.
In early April the head of the U.N. mission in Mali's human rights division, Guillaume Ngefa, said Tuaregs killed 95 Fulani civilians in the region.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why This Hullabaloo Over Guinness, the Black Irish Beer
- Lucky Hamilton Wins Chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds