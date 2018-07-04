English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suspected US Drone Kills Militants, Say Pakistani Officials
Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last month.
File photo of US MQ-9 Reaper drone (REUTERS)
Dera Ismail Khan: Pakistani intelligence officials say a suspected US drone strike killed a militant commander and his associate near the Afghan border.
Two intelligence officials say the drone targeted the commander, Qari Abdullah Dawar, as he was walking with his associate near their mountain hideout in the Tor Tangai area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.
North Waziristan has long been a sanctuary for Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. Pakistan's military says it has eradicated most militant safe havens in operations there.
They say the slain militants were from the Gul Bahadur group, which has carried out attacks inside Afghanistan.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last month.
Also Watch
Two intelligence officials say the drone targeted the commander, Qari Abdullah Dawar, as he was walking with his associate near their mountain hideout in the Tor Tangai area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.
North Waziristan has long been a sanctuary for Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. Pakistan's military says it has eradicated most militant safe havens in operations there.
They say the slain militants were from the Gul Bahadur group, which has carried out attacks inside Afghanistan.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last month.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
- Scarlett Johansson Responds To Backlash For Being Cast As Transgender Man In Rub & Tug
- Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India, Starting Price of Rs 29,999
- Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer to Release on July 31, 2020
- Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic