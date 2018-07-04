GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Suspected US Drone Kills Militants, Say Pakistani Officials

Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last month.

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2018, 10:26 PM IST
File photo of US MQ-9 Reaper drone (REUTERS)
Dera Ismail Khan: Pakistani intelligence officials say a suspected US drone strike killed a militant commander and his associate near the Afghan border.

Two intelligence officials say the drone targeted the commander, Qari Abdullah Dawar, as he was walking with his associate near their mountain hideout in the Tor Tangai area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

North Waziristan has long been a sanctuary for Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. Pakistan's military says it has eradicated most militant safe havens in operations there.

They say the slain militants were from the Gul Bahadur group, which has carried out attacks inside Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last month.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
