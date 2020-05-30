Suspects in UK Migrant Truck Tragedy Charged in France
Six of the group, who were held on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after the alleged key figure in a ring of people smugglers was caught.
Thirteen suspects arrested by French police over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain have been charged with people trafficking, a judicial source said Saturday.
Six of the group, who were held on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after the alleged key figure in a ring of people smugglers was caught in Germany.
