1-MIN READ

Suspects in UK Migrant Truck Tragedy Charged in France

File photo of French police. (Reuters)

Six of the group, who were held on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after the alleged key figure in a ring of people smugglers was caught.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Thirteen suspects arrested by French police over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain have been charged with people trafficking, a judicial source said Saturday.

Six of the group, who were held on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after the alleged key figure in a ring of people smugglers was caught in Germany.


