1-MIN READ

Suspicious Object Found On Train In Germany, Deactivated

Police say experts have deactivated a suspicious object found in an outofservice train in the German city of Cologne.

BERLIN: An object containing nails, screws, gunpowder and firecrackers that may have been an explosive device was found on board an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne and made safe, police said Saturday.

They said experts were still checking whether the object could have exploded, news agency dpa reported.

A cleaner found the object in a train parked on sidings outside Colognes Deutz station on Friday night, police said. Specialists deactivated it early Saturday, according to a police statement.

Experts examined the composition of the object, which was moved to a secure area.

Officers searched other trains on the same sidings. As of mid-afternoon Saturday, they hadnt found any other suspicious objects, police spokesman Thomas Held told German broadcaster n-tv.

Held said the background to the find was still unclear and police are investigating in all directions.

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
