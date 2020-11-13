Sweden Reports Record 5,990 New COVID-19 Cases As Second Wave Strikes

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose unorthodox virus-fighting strategy has garnered global attention, registered a record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 4,697 daily cases recorded earlier this month.

Sweden registered 42 new deaths, taking the total to 6,164 deaths. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.

