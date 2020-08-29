Riots in Swedish Town After Far-Right Groups Burn Quran Near Migrant Locality: All You Need to Know

A riot broke out on Friday in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities, authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Koran-burning rally nearby. Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tyres had been set on fire, a police spokesman said. Earlier in the day, a copy of the Quran had been burned in Malmo by right-wing extremists.

• The anti-Islam protests occurred after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line, had been denied permission to have a meeting in Malmo and was stopped at the Swedish border, according to the newspaper.

• Authorities pre-empted Paludan's arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo. "We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP. "There was also a risk that his behaviour... would pose a threat to society."

• His supporters, however, went ahead with the rally, and three people were then arrested for inciting racial hatred. Paludan later put up a scathing message on Facebook. Paludan had last year attracted media attention for burning a Quran wrapped in bacon -- a meat that is anathema for Muslims.

• Daily Aftonbladet said several anti-Islam activities had taken place in Malmo on Friday, including three men kicking a copy of the Quran between them in a public square.

• A spokesperson said the situation was not under control yet, and action was ongoing to bring calm. “We see a connection between what is happening now and what happened earlier today,” he said. The demonstrations had escalated in the same place where the Quran had been burned, the spokesman said. The site of violence is near a predominantly migrant neighborhood.

• Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Sweden late on Friday, authorities said.

