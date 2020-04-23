WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sweden to Limit Online Betting During Coronavirus Outbreak

Representative image.

Representative image.

The government said it planned to limit the amount gamblers can transfer into online casino accounts to 5,000 Swedish crowns ($495) a week.

  • Reuters Stockholm
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:

Sweden said on Thursday it would introduce a limit on how much punters could gamble in online casinos for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak as isolated individuals increasingly turn to such sites for entertainment.

With football and other organised sports shut down by restrictions in place to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, and many Swedes spending more time at home, the use of online slot machines and casino games has rocketed, government officials said.

The government said it planned to limit the amount gamblers can transfer into online casino accounts to 5,000 Swedish crowns ($495) a week. A similar limit would apply to losses on online slot machines.

"What we are seeing at the moment is a dangerous cocktail of different conditions that could increase the risk of problem gambling and gambling addition," Social Security Minister Ardalan Shekarabi told reporters.

"Isolated individuals, with major worries about their jobs and finances, represent a dangerously fertile nursery for an increase in gambling problems."

Under the new rules, players will also have to set a time limit for their activities, while bonuses - where online casinos give players extra money to play with to encourage them to switch sites - would be limited to 100 crowns.

Authorities will also be given more tools to block unlicensed gambling sites.

Shares in online casino firms slid on Thursday after the government's proposals, which will come into force on June 1 and last until the end of the year, were announced.

Shares in online casino firm Kindred were down 2.5%. Leovegas was 5.4% lower at 1020 GMT.

Countries like Spain and Belgium have also acted to limit online gambling that has risen under coronavirus lockdowns. Latvia has imposed a total ban.

Sweden has reported 16,004 cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,937 deaths.

The country has taken a relatively low-key approach to curbing the coronavirus, relying on voluntary social distancing more than prohibitions. Many businesses have closed and thousands of workers sent home but schools remain open as Sweden has opted against a total lockdown seen across much of Europe.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres