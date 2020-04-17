WORLD

1-MIN READ

Sweden's Princess Sofia Joins Efforts Against Coronavirus By Volunteering to Aid Medical Workers

For representation: Sweden's Princess Sofia, Duchess of Varmland, talks with 2019 Nobel Prize physics laureate, Didier Queloz (Reuters)

Before volunteering, Sofia took up a three-day medical training emergency course. She will be working at the Sophiahemmet Hospital.

  • Trending Desk stockholm
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Princess Sofia of Sweden has decided to join the frontline staff in treating patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease. Volunteering as a health worker, she will be aiding the efforts of medical staff in her country.

Before volunteering, she took up a three-day medical training emergency course. She will be working at the Sophiahemmet Hospital. She is also the Honorary Chair of that hospital.

However, her work shall not include any direct contact with Covid-19 patients.

The online course she took, was provided by the Sophiahemmet University. The course teaches how to aid health care workers during emergency cases.

The program, which initially started with just 30 interns, is now teaching up to 80 people in a week.

The Royal Court has stated that the princess is well aware of the current situation.

“In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals,” Royal Central stated the court as saying.

Sofia's duties will involve relieving health care professionals so that they can dedicate more time to the patients. She will be disinfecting equipment, working shifts in the kitchen and cleaning departments.

A few days back, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had also resumed his medical duties to help his nation to fight against the deadly pandemic.

