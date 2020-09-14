WORLD

Swedish 2021 Budget To Include $1.1 Billion In Climate Measures

Sweden's Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.11 billion) in new spending aimed at fighting climate change.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Social Democrat and Green minority government said on Monday its 2021 budget would contain 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.11 billion) in new spending aimed at fighting climate change.

The measures include raising the subsidy for people buying electric cars, extra cash for public transport, money for climate-smart renovation of public housing, support for biofuels and for building cycle-paths.

The government has said the budget, to be published on Sept. 21, will contain more than 100 billion in new spending aimed at kick-starting the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
