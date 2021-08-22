Swedish PM Stefan Lofven to Step Down in November

Sweden’s beleaguered Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Sunday he would step down in November to allow a successor time to prepare for the country’s September 2022 general election.

Lofven, who was reinstated as prime minister by parliament in early July just weeks after being ousted in a historic vote of no confidence, told a political rally he would “leave my position as party chairman at the party’s congress in November and thereafter also resign as prime minister."

