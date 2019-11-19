Take the pledge to vote

Sweden Drops Probe Against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in 2010 Rape Case, Says Prosecutor

Assange is currently in prison in Britain and is also fighting extradition to the US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

Agencies

Updated:November 19, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London. (Image: Reuters)

Stockholm: A Swedish prosecutor on Tuesday said the alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson spoke on Tuesday as she gave an update on the Swedish case.

"My assessment is that all investigative measures that can be taken have been taken. But... the evidence is not strong enough to file an indictment," she said.

In June, a Swedish court ruled that Assange should not be detained, meaning that while a preliminary investigation in Sweden shouldn't be abandoned, he wouldn't be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012. He is also fighting extradition to the US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

