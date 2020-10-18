News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Swiss Govt Imposes Mask Order for Indoor Public Spaces as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Representative Image

Representative Image

It said gatherings of more than 15 people in public would also be banned under the rules to take effect on Monday, while service in restaurants and bars would be restricted to seated customers only.

The Swiss government said on Saturday it was making the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces compulsory under new measures introduced after a "worrying" rise in coronavirus infections.

It said gatherings of more than 15 people in public would also be banned under the rules to take effect on Monday, while service in restaurants and bars would be restricted to seated customers only.

"The sharp increase in the number of contaminations in recent days is worrying. Indeed, it concerns all age groups and all cantons," the government said in a statement.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...