Switzerland Extends Support to Strengthen India's Fight Against Terrorism
In an apparent reference to Pakistan, President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed to the Swiss delegation that India has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism for decades.
Image for representation purpose only. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse.
Berne: Switzerland extended its support to India to strengthen its fight against terrorism in all its manifestations as President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and conveyed to him that his country has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism for decades.
During the delegation-level talks led by Kovind and Maurer on Friday, the two sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity, the President's Secretariat tweeted.
In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Kovind conveyed to the Swiss delegation that India has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism for decades.
"The Swiss side extended its support to strengthen fight against terrorism in all its manifestations," the President's Secretariat said. India and Switzerland also expressed a strong commitment to strengthen economic and techonology ties.
The two countries also signed three agreements on technical cooperation on climate change, science and technology alliance and the renewal of Hindi Chair at the University of Lausanne.
Later, addressing the India-Switzerland Business Roundtable, Kovind said Indian and Swiss startups should collaborate to add value to each other.
"We are home to the third largest Start-up network in the world with over 21,000 enterprises. Our 30 unicorns are valued at over 90 billion US dollars. Swiss Start-up ecosystem is equally impressive. We must join hands and add value to each other," he said.
The president noted that Swiss business is increasingly engaging India.
"Today, there are over 250 Swiss companies present in India. It includes different business models - from sales to manufacturing for exports to third countries. This operational diversity reflects the confidence of Swiss investors in the Indian economy," Kovind said.
Switzerland is home to high-end technology and India is producing world class human capital, he said, adding, the "two economies are highly complementary".
"There is vast scope to combine our relative advantages in capital, technology, science and skills for mutual benefit. We have received Swiss participation in our flagship Make in India, Smart Cities, Digital India, Clean India, Startup India and Skill India programmes," Kovind said, welcoming Swiss companies to further invest and engage in India's transformation and growth.
He said that Switzerland-India partnership is a special one.
"Economic engagement along with innovation and science and technology has been its key drivers. We have together created wealth and business opportunities for ourselves and for the world," he added.
Kovind, who reached Berne on Thursday, is on the second leg of his nine-day three-nation tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.
